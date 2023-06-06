Blockstream Green

Install

Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.

Built by one of the most respected teams in the Bitcoin industry, Blockstream Green is supported across multiple platforms and is designed for Bitcoin beginners and power users alike.

संस्करण 1.2.0 में परिवर्तन

लगभग १ महीना पहले
संस्थापित आकार~87 MB
डाउनलोड आकार36 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs190
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 only
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://blockstream.com/green
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.blockstream.Green

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.blockstream.Green

चलायें

flatpak run com.blockstream.Green