Simple Diary

by Johan Bjäreholt
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

संस्करण v0.4.3 में परिवर्तन

८ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~582 KB
डाउनलोड आकार194 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs2,660
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

चलायें

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
Tags:
diarygtkjournallogpersonal