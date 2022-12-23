Basemark GPU

by Basemark Oy
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

GPU performance evaluation tool

Evaluation tool to analyze and measure graphics API performance across mobile and desktop platforms. Basemark GPU targets both Desktop and Mobile platforms by providing both High Quality and Medium Quality modes. The High-Quality mode addresses Desktop workloads, while the Medium Quality mode addresses equivalent Mobile workloads.

This is non-commercial version and requires active internet connection.

Major fixes in 1.2.3: No major changes. Unifying code base and versions across platforms.

संस्करण 1.2.3 में परिवर्तन

२ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~2.63 GB
डाउनलोड आकार1.28 GB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs33,678
अनुज्ञाProprietary
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://www.basemark.com/benchmarks/basemark-gpu/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.basemark.BasemarkGPU

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.basemark.BasemarkGPU

चलायें

flatpak run com.basemark.BasemarkGPU