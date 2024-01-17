Flathub Logo

ESO AddOn Manager

by arviceblot
Install

A cross-platform, unofficial addon manager for The Elder Scrolls Online.

Update and install addons for ESO. Primarily built on Linux for Linux.

  • Install, remove, and search addons from esoui.com
  • Cross-platform support for Linux, macOS, and Windows
  • Specific support for ESO on the Steam Deck through flatpak
  • Options to auto update Tamriel Trade Centre prices and HarvestMap data
  • Import managed addons from Minion
  • Identify and install missing dependencies

संस्करण 0.4.7 में परिवर्तन

२ दिन पहले
(Built लगभग २ घंटे पहले)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
    Get involved
संस्थापित आकार~23.64 MiB
डाउनलोड आकार9.5 MiB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64, aarch64
Tags:
linuxflatpak