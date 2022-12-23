Pinetime Flasher

by Maarten de Jong
Install
A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

संस्करण 0.1 में परिवर्तन

लगभग २ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~8 MB
डाउनलोड आकार3 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,246
अनुज्ञाMIT License
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.arteeh.Flasher

चलायें

flatpak run com.arteeh.Flasher
