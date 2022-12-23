AnyDesk

by AnyDesk Software GmbH
Install

Connect to a computer remotely

AnyDesk ensures secure and reliable remote desktop connections for IT professionals and on-the-go individuals alike.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AnyDesk.

संस्करण 6.2.1 में परिवर्तन

८ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~49 MB
डाउनलोड आकार18 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs6,08,013
अनुज्ञाProprietary
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://www.anydesk.com
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/flathub/com.anydesk.Anydesk/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.anydesk.Anydesk

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.anydesk.Anydesk

चलायें

flatpak run com.anydesk.Anydesk