Pixel Wheels

agateau.com
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.

It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!

You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.

संस्करण 0.24.2 में परिवर्तन

५ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~107 MB
डाउनलोड आकार83 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs11,097
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://agateau.com/projects/pixelwheels
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/agateau/pixelwheels/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.agateau.PixelWheels

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.agateau.PixelWheels

चलायें

flatpak run com.agateau.PixelWheels