Metronome
by Adrien Plazas
Keep the tempo
Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.
You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.
संस्करण 1.3.0 में परिवर्तन
९ दिन पहले
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
