Adobe Reader
PDF viewer
Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.
NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.
संस्करण 9.5.5 में परिवर्तन
लगभग १० वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~68 MB
डाउनलोड आकार60 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs30,090
अनुज्ञाhttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing