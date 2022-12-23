Adobe Flash Player

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

संस्करण 32.0.0.465 में परिवर्तन

२ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~18 MB
डाउनलोड आकार11 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs1,46,786
अनुज्ञाhttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

चलायें

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
Tags:
adobeflashplayerprojectorshockwaveswf