Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!
by Adil Hanney
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals
The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.
संस्करण 1.0.12 में परिवर्तन
६ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~24 MB
डाउनलोड आकार10 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs1,315
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Other apps by Adil Hanney
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing