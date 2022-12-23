Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!

by Adil Hanney
Install

Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals

The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.

संस्करण 1.0.12 में परिवर्तन

६ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~24 MB
डाउनलोड आकार10 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs1,315
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 only
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/adil192/timing_flutter
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adilhanney.timing

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.adilhanney.timing

चलायें

flatpak run com.adilhanney.timing
Tags:
gamesub-secondtime intervalstrainer