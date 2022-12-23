AbiWord

abisource.com
Install

A word processor

AbiWord is a free word processing program. It is suitable for a wide variety of word processing tasks but remain focused on word processing.

AbiWord is meant to remain relatively lightweight and support many file formats.

संस्करण 3.0.5 में परिवर्तन

लगभग २ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~52 MB
डाउनलोड आकार16 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs38,014
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://www.abisource.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.abisource.AbiWord

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.abisource.AbiWord

चलायें

flatpak run com.abisource.AbiWord