AbiWord
A word processor
AbiWord is a free word processing program. It is suitable for a wide variety of word processing tasks but remain focused on word processing.
AbiWord is meant to remain relatively lightweight and support many file formats.
संस्करण 3.0.5 में परिवर्तन
लगभग २ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~52 MB
डाउनलोड आकार16 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs38,014
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
