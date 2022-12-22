rRootage

by ABA Games
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Defeat autocreated huge battleships.

rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.

Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!

संस्करण 0.23 में परिवर्तन

लगभग २० वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~8 MB
डाउनलोड आकार5 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs2,160
अनुज्ञाBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttp://www.asahi-net.or.jp/~cs8k-cyu/
सहायताhttps://github.com/abagames/rrootage/blob/master/README.md
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.abagames.rRootage

Other apps by ABA Games

noiz2sa

A frenetic abstract shooter

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.abagames.rRootage

चलायें

flatpak run com.abagames.rRootage
Tags:
arcadebattleshipsshmupshootemup