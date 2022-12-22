rRootage
by ABA Games
Defeat autocreated huge battleships.
rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.
Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!
संस्करण 0.23 में परिवर्तन
लगभग २० वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~8 MB
डाउनलोड आकार5 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs2,160
अनुज्ञाBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
