Feeling Finder

by Merritt Codes
merritt.codes
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

A fast and beautiful emoji picker

Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.

Features

  • Emojis from the Unicode spec
  • Variants / skin tones
  • Browse emoji categories
  • Hover emoji for description
  • Type to search
  • Select emoji with arrow keys
  • Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
  • Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
  • Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
  • Option to quit after copying to clipboard
  • Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
  • Light & dark theme

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub codes.merritt.FeelingFinder

चलायें

flatpak run codes.merritt.FeelingFinder