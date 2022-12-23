karlender

by Florian Loers
An adaptive GTK-4 calendar app.

Karlender is an adaptive calendar app based on GTK-4 and libadwaita.

Features:

  • CalDav syncing
  • Local calendars
  • Monthly event management
  • Daily event management

flatpak install flathub codes.loers.Karlender

flatpak run codes.loers.Karlender