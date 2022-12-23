karlender
by Florian Loers
An adaptive GTK-4 calendar app.
Karlender is an adaptive calendar app based on GTK-4 and libadwaita.
Features:
- CalDav syncing
- Local calendars
- Monthly event management
- Daily event management
संस्करण 0.9.2 में परिवर्तन
२ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~7 MB
डाउनलोड आकार3 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs4,463
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps by Florian Loers
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing