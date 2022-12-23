Headset
by Headset Team
Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.
Headset is a desktop app that turns YouTube into a world class music streaming service.
Create collections, tune-in to a music subreddit or quickly play that song you’ve had stuck in your head all day!
संस्करण 4.2.1 में परिवर्तन
१० महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~241 MB
डाउनलोड आकार106 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs17,697
अनुज्ञाMIT License
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing