by GZYangKui
Install
Visual database management tool

ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.

संस्करण 1.0.0 में परिवर्तन

लगभग १ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~9 MB
डाउनलोड आकार3 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs2,234
अनुज्ञाApache License 2.0
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/cn.navclub.ldbfx

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub cn.navclub.ldbfx

चलायें

flatpak run cn.navclub.ldbfx