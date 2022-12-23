Tandem

by Tandem Communications Inc.
Install

Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

संस्करण 2.2.307 में परिवर्तन

१ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~216 MB
डाउनलोड आकार212 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs2,496
अनुज्ञाProprietary
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://tandem.chat
सहायताhttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

चलायें

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client