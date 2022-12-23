Delta Chat

delta.chat
InstallDonate

Delta Chat email-based messenger

Chat over email and head back to the future with us!

Delta Chat is like Telegram or Whatsapp but without the tracking or central control. Check out our GDPR compliancy statement.

Delta Chat doesn’t have their own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.

Chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address, no need for them to install DeltaChat! All you need is a standard e-mail account.

संस्करण v1.36.4 में परिवर्तन

२ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~336 MB
डाउनलोड आकार135 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs15,752
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://delta.chat/
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://delta.chat/en/help
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://www.transifex.com/delta-chat/public/
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/deltachat/deltachat-desktop/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.delta.desktop

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub chat.delta.desktop

चलायें

flatpak run chat.delta.desktop
Tags:
chatdcdeltaemailmessagingmessenger