Legacy Launcher

by Legacy Launcher Team
Play Minecraft and create your own world!

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

संस्करण 1.32.2 में परिवर्तन

१७ दिन पहले
संस्थापित आकार~260 MB
डाउनलोड आकार103 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs32,986
अनुज्ञाProprietary
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://llaun.ch/
सम्पर्कhttps://llaun.ch/discord/intl
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://github.com/Nik-mmzd/tl-translations
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.tlaun.TL

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ch.tlaun.TL

चलायें

flatpak run ch.tlaun.TL
launcherminecraft