An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

संस्करण 0.15.0 में परिवर्तन

४ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~351 MB
डाउनलोड आकार115 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs15,754
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 only
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttp://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript
सहायताhttps://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript/category/features
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/manuskript/translations
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/issues
स्रोत कोड देखेंhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript
अनुप्रयोग की सहायता करेंhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/wiki#contributing
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.theologeek.Manuskript

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ch.theologeek.Manuskript

चलायें

flatpak run ch.theologeek.Manuskript
