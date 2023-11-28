ROOT
Data Analysis Framework
ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.
संस्करण 6.30.02 में परिवर्तन
लगभग २ महीने पहले
(Built लगभग ५ घंटे पहले)
- परिवर्तन-लेख अनुपलब्ध
संस्थापित आकार~602.46 MiB
डाउनलोड आकार256.37 MiB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64, aarch64