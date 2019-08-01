Arduino IDE
by Arduino LLC
Open-source electronics prototyping platform
Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.
Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.
संस्करण 1.8.19 में परिवर्तन
१ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~533 MB
डाउनलोड आकार183 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,62,937
अनुज्ञाGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing