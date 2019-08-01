Arduino IDE

by Arduino LLC
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

संस्करण 1.8.19 में परिवर्तन

१ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~533 MB
डाउनलोड आकार183 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,62,937
अनुज्ञाGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttp://www.arduino.cc/
सहायताhttps://www.arduino.cc/en/Guide/HomePage
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.arduinoide

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub cc.arduino.arduinoide

चलायें

flatpak run cc.arduino.arduinoide
Tags:
avrelectronicsembedded electronicsmicrocontroller