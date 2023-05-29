Nook Desktop

Install

Nook is an application that plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour.

Nook used to be a browser extension, however with the changes bought in Chrome Manifest v3, it was decided that the browser extension was too difficult to maintain, and Nook was repurposed into a desktop app.

Features over the browser version include:

  • New slick interface
  • New rain sounds (in-game, no-thunder)
  • Town tunes (and customization)
  • Multilingual support (English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese)
  • Offline mode
  • Population growing snowy and cherry blossom themes
  • New horizons rainy and snowy themes
  • Pocket camp themes
  • Random mode
  • All K.K. Slider songs

संस्करण 1.0.10-f1 में परिवर्तन

१२ दिन पहले
संस्थापित आकार~244 MB
डाउनलोड आकार96 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs2,984
अनुज्ञाISC License
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://nook.camp
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/OpenSauce04/nook-desktop/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/camp.nook.nookdesktop

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub camp.nook.nookdesktop

चलायें

flatpak run camp.nook.nookdesktop
Tags:
animal crossingmusicnook