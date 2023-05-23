Flathub Logo

Raven

by James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

संस्करण 3.7 में परिवर्तन

लगभग २ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~11 MB
डाउनलोड आकार4 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs116
अनुज्ञाArtistic License 2.0
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttp://raven.uwaterloo.ca
सहायताhttp://www.civil.uwaterloo.ca/raven_forum/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.uwaterloo.Raven

