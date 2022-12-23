Parallel Launcher
by Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
संस्करण v6.19.0 में परिवर्तन
७ दिन पहले
संस्थापित आकार~760 MB
डाउनलोड आकार531 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs34,700
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 only
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing