Dconf Editor

by The GNOME Project
Verified
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

संस्करण 43.0 में परिवर्तन

९ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~1 MB
डाउनलोड आकार468 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs67,950
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
configurationsettings