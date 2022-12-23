Nestopia
A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator
Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.
Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.
संस्करण 1.51.1 में परिवर्तन
लगभग २ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~6 MB
डाउनलोड आकार2 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs42,659
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v2.0 only
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing