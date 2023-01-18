pw3270

GTK Based 3270 terminal emulator

pw3270 is a modern, GTK-based, completely free tn3270 emulator.

Created originally for Banco do Brasil, it's now an official Brazilian Government Public Software project, and is used worldwide.

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub br.app.pw3270.terminal

चलायें

flatpak run br.app.pw3270.terminal
