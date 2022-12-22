Vintage Story
by Anego Studios
Wilderness survival sandbox game
To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.
Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.
संस्करण 1.18.5 में परिवर्तन
लगभग १ महीना पहले
संस्थापित आकार~557 MB
डाउनलोड आकार479 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs16,212
अनुज्ञाProprietary
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing