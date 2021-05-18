Cambalache

by Juan Pablo Ugarte
xjuan.ar
Create GTK User Interfaces

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.

Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ar.xjuan.Cambalache

चलायें

flatpak run ar.xjuan.Cambalache
