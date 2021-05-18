Cambalache
by Juan Pablo Ugarte
Create GTK User Interfaces
Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.
Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.
संस्करण 0.12.1 में परिवर्तन
५ दिन पहले
संस्थापित आकार~6 MB
डाउनलोड आकार2 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs18,303
अनुज्ञाGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Other apps in the GNOME groupअधिक
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing