ytmdesktop

Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music

YTMDesktop is a Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music. YTMDesktop have NO affiliation with Google or YouTube. YouTube Music are trademark of Google Inc.

संस्करण v1.13.0 में परिवर्तन

लगभग ३ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~402 MB
डाउनलोड आकार234 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs48,897
अनुज्ञाCreative Commons Zero v1.0 Universal
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://ytmdesktop.app/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop

चलायें

flatpak run app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop