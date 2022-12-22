xemu

Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

संस्करण v0.7.96 में परिवर्तन

४ दिन पहले
संस्थापित आकार~19 MB
डाउनलोड आकार6 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs12,14,083
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v2.0 only
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://xemu.app
सहायताhttps://xemu.app/docs
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://xemu.app/docs/faq
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/xemu-project/xemu/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.xemu.xemu

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.xemu.xemu

चलायें

flatpak run app.xemu.xemu