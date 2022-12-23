RedNotebook

by Jendrik Seipp
Graphical diary and journal

Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.

संस्करण 2.29.6 में परिवर्तन

लगभग २ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~7 MB
डाउनलोड आकार2 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs30,005
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

flatpak install flathub app.rednotebook.RedNotebook

चलायें

flatpak run app.rednotebook.RedNotebook
