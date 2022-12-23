Midterm: Notes & Flashcards

by Minh Loi
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

A free note-taking app for studying.

Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.

Features:

  • Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
  • Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
  • Study offline (offline accessible).
  • Dark mode.
  • Powerful visual editor.
  • Keep track of notes to study before exams.
  • Collaborate and study with your friends.
  • Support nested folders.
  • and many more.

संस्करण 1.2.2 में परिवर्तन

लगभग २ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~210 MB
डाउनलोड आकार87 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs8,857
अनुज्ञाProprietary
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://midterm.app
सहायताhttps://reddit.com/r/MidtermApp
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.midterm.MidtermDesktop

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.midterm.MidtermDesktop

चलायें

flatpak run app.midterm.MidtermDesktop