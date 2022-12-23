Midterm: Notes & Flashcards
by Minh Loi
A free note-taking app for studying.
Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.
Features:
- Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
- Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
- Study offline (offline accessible).
- Dark mode.
- Powerful visual editor.
- Keep track of notes to study before exams.
- Collaborate and study with your friends.
- Support nested folders.
- and many more.
संस्करण 1.2.2 में परिवर्तन
लगभग २ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~210 MB
डाउनलोड आकार87 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs8,857
अनुज्ञाProprietary
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing