Gummi

by alexandervdm
Install

The simple LaTeX editor

Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.

संस्करण 0.8.3 में परिवर्तन

लगभग १ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~11 MB
डाउनलोड आकार4 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,016
अनुज्ञाMIT License
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://gummi.app/
सहायताhttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/wiki/
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.gummi.gummi

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.gummi.gummi

चलायें

flatpak run app.gummi.gummi
Tags:
editorlatex