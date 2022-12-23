Warp
by Fina Wilke
Fast and secure file transfer
Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.
The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.
Features
- Send files between multiple devices
- Every file transfer is encrypted
- Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
- An internet connection is required
- QR Code support
- Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps
संस्करण 0.5.4 में परिवर्तन
लगभग २ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~8 MB
डाउनलोड आकार3 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs42,522
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Other apps in the GNOME groupअधिक
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing