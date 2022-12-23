Key Rack

by Sophie Herold
drey.app
View and edit your apps’ keys

This app allows you do view and edit keys, like passwords or tokens, stored by apps.

This app is currently limited to a specific format used by some Flatpak apps.

संस्करण 0.2.0 में परिवर्तन

९ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~3 MB
डाउनलोड आकार1 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,680
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 only
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/sophie-h/key-rack
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/sophie-h/key-rack/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.KeyRack

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.KeyRack

चलायें

flatpak run app.drey.KeyRack
