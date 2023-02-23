Elastic
by Alexander Mikhaylenko
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
संस्करण 0.1.3 में परिवर्तन
३ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~541 KB
डाउनलोड आकार158 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs2,932
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
