Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/dialect/
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Dialect

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Dialect

चलायें

flatpak run app.drey.Dialect
