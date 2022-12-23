Dialect
by The Dialect Authors
Translate between languages
A translation app for GNOME.
Features:
- Translation based on Google Translate
- Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
- Translation based on Lingva Translate API
- Text to speech
- Translation history
- Automatic language detection
- Clipboard buttons
संस्करण 2.1.1 में परिवर्तन
८ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~4 MB
डाउनलोड आकार1 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs90,303
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing
चलायें
Tags: