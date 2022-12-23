GNU General Public License v3.0 or later

अनुज्ञा GNU General Public License v3.0 or later

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Dialect

चलायें

flatpak run app.drey.Dialect