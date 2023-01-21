Damask

by Link Dupont
drey.app
Install

Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources

Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:

  • wallhaven.cc
  • Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
  • NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
  • Unsplash

संस्करण 0.2.0 में परिवर्तन

लगभग १ महीना पहले
संस्थापित आकार~1 MB
डाउनलोड आकार320 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs7,818
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask
सहायताhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Damask

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Damask

चलायें

flatpak run app.drey.Damask
Tags:
wallpaper