BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

संस्करण 1.12.2.1 में परिवर्तन

२ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~59 MB
डाउनलोड आकार22 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs9,251
अनुज्ञाApache License 2.0
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://bluebubbles.app/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

चलायें

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles