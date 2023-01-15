Flathub Logo

Cipher

Encode and decode text

A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!

Available Ciphers

  • Caesar Shift Cipher
  • Atbash Cipher
  • ROT13 Cipher
  • ASCII Encoding
  • Base64 Encoding
  • Polybius Square Cipher
  • Vigenere Cipher
  • Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)

שינויים בגרסה 2.5.0

לפני יותר מ־3 שנים
גודל מותקן~97 MB
גודל הורדה20 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות6,521
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher
עזרהhttps://shubhamarora.in
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arshubham.cipher

