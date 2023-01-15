krop
על ידי Armin Straub
A tool to crop PDF files
krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.
A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).
שינויים בגרסה 0.6.0
לפני כ־3 שנים
גודל מותקן~308 MB
גודל הורדה83 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות4,471
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later