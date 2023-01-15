Flathub Logo

Forklift

Video and audio download application

Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.

Main Features:

  • Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
  • Download original files or
  • Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc

שינויים בגרסה 1.0.0

לפני כמעט 4 שנים
גודל מותקן~14 MB
גודל הורדה5 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות12,859
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttp://github.com/Johnn3y/Forklift
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

