Gydl

על ידי Jannik Hauptvogel
Download content from sites like YouTube

Gydl (Graphical youtube-dl) is a tool that enables downloading of content from YouTube and many other sites. It provides a minimal interface based on dialogues, making it quick and easy to download multimedia content.

Because user needs vary, Gydl supports both audio and video downloads. If a selected format is not available at the source, Gydl will attempt to convert it.

Gydl is based upon the popular youtube-dl program, which can be found on GitHub. A big thank you to the developer(s).

שינויים בגרסה 0.1.1

לפני כמעט 6 שנים
גודל מותקן~25 MB
גודל הורדה11 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות46,616
רישיוןGNU General Public License v2.0 only
אתר פרוייקטhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl
עזרהhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/blob/master/README.md
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

