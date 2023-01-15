Flathub Logo

Gradience

על ידי Gradience Team
@GradienceTeam בGitHub
להתקין
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך

Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

שינויים בגרסה 0.4.1

לפני 4 חודשים
גודל מותקן~26 MB
גודל הורדה9 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות60,462
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience
עזרהhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/discussions
תרומת תרגוםhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/GradienceTeam/gradience
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

התקנות לאורך זמן

תגיות:
adwcustomizeradwaita manager