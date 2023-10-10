Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament 2004 Launcher

First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament 2004 is a multiplayer first person shooter that combines the kill-or-be-killed experience of gladiatorial combat with cutting-edge technology. Ten game modes provide even the most hardcore gamer with palm-sweating challenges through unbelievably detailed indoor arenas and vast outdoor environments. As the ultimate techno-gladiator of the future, players will take their fates into their hands, battling against up to 32 other players online in action-packed, frag-filled arenas.

This launcher sets up the native Linux port of Unreal Tournament 2004 with additional fixes that make it work on a modern system. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

שינויים בגרסה 3369.2

  • לא סופקה רשימת שינויים

  • קנייני (לא חופשי)

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
גודל מותקן~25.02 MiB
גודל הורדה22.32 MiB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותx86_64
התקנות1,820

