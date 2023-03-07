BYOD
BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone
BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.
שינויים בגרסה 1.1.3
לפני 6 חודשים
גודל מותקן~9 MB
גודל הורדה4 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות609
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later