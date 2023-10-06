Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

על ידי AMPL Optimization, Inc
להתקין

A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

שינויים בגרסה 4.0.0.202308171623

לפני 3 חודשים
(Built לפני 6 ימים)
  • לא סופקה רשימת שינויים

  • קנייני (לא חופשי)

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
גודל מותקן~446.73 MiB
גודל הורדה446.59 MiB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותx86_64
התקנות274
תגיות:
linuxflatpak